Denis Malgin and Curtis Valk score two goals each, Thunderbirds down Rocket 6-4

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Denis Malgin and Curtis Valk each scored twice as the Springfield Thunderbirds came from behind to beat the Laval Rocket 6-4 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Mikkel Aagaard and Chase Balisy also scored for the Thunderbirds (3-11-1), who reeled off five-straight goals to erase a 3-0 first-period deficit and snap a three-game losing streak.

Chris Terry, Jeremy Gregoire and Peter Holland scored in the opening frame for the Rocket (7-4-2), who got their other goal from Daniel Carr late in the third.

Michael McNiven made 26 saves for Laval. The Rocket are without starter Charlie Lingren and Zachary Fucale, who are both currently recalled by the Montreal Canadiens due to injuries to Carey Price and Al Montoya.

Samuel Montambault made 32 saves for Springfield.