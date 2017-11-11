Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 4 Colorado 3, (OT)

Toronto 3 Boston 2, (OT)

Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2

Florida 4 Buffalo 1

Carolina 3 Columbus 1

Washington 4 Pittsburgh 1

Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 0

---

AHL

Charlotte 5 Utica 2

Rochester 4 Belleville 2

Toronto 4 Binghamton 1

San Antonio 6 Rockford 0

Texas 2 Grand Rapids 1

Tucson 6 Bakersfield 3

Stockton 6 San Diego 3

---

NBA

Detroit 111 Atlanta 104

Boston 90 Charlotte 87

Indiana 105 Chicago 87

Miami 84 Utah 74

Milwaukee 94 San Antonio 87

Oklahoma City 120, L.A. Clippers 111

Orlando 128 Phoenix 112

Brooklyn 101 Portland 97

---

