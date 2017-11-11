Friday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 4 Colorado 3, (OT)
Toronto 3 Boston 2, (OT)
Vegas 5 Winnipeg 2
Florida 4 Buffalo 1
Carolina 3 Columbus 1
Washington 4 Pittsburgh 1
Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 0
---
AHL
Charlotte 5 Utica 2
Rochester 4 Belleville 2
Toronto 4 Binghamton 1
San Antonio 6 Rockford 0
Texas 2 Grand Rapids 1
Tucson 6 Bakersfield 3
Stockton 6 San Diego 3
---
NBA
Detroit 111 Atlanta 104
Boston 90 Charlotte 87
Indiana 105 Chicago 87
Miami 84 Utah 74
Milwaukee 94 San Antonio 87
Oklahoma City 120, L.A. Clippers 111
Orlando 128 Phoenix 112
Brooklyn 101 Portland 97
---
