Montreal to face Cape Breton in U Sports women's soccer championship game

WINNIPEG — Emmanuelle Alcindor scored twice in the first half as the Montreal Carabins shut out the Trinity Western Spartans 5-0 on Saturday to advance into the U Sports women's soccer national championship game.

Montreal will face the Cape Breton Capers on Sunday for the title. The Carabins are seeking their first national championship while the Capers' only U Sports title came in 2007.

Catherine Proulx, Romy Longpre and Melissa Proulx supplied the rest of the offence for Montreal. Claudia Dube-Trempe made one save for the clean sheet.

Christina Oliverio made four saves for Trinity Western.

Cape Breton advanced to the final after Tamara Brown scored in the 41st minute in a 1-0 semifinal win over the Western Mustangs.

Lysianne Trottier earned the clean sheet for the Capers and Megan Girardi stopped two shots for the Mustangs.