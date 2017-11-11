Morocco, Tunisia last African teams to qualify for World Cup

Morocco and Tunisia qualified for the World Cup on Saturday, taking Africa's last two places.

Morocco sealed its place by winning in Ivory Coast 2-0 in what was a straight shootout for the place from Group C.

Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia scored in the space of five minutes in the first half to help send the Moroccans to their first World Cup since 1998 and deny Ivory Coast a fourth straight appearance.

Tunisia secured the draw it needed, 0-0 at home against Libya, to qualify from Group A and edge out Congo.

Congo beat Guinea 3-1 in a whirlwind finish, when Congo scored twice in injury time, but that still wasn't enough.

Morocco and Tunisia join Nigeria, Egypt, and Senegal as Africa's five teams at the tournament next year in Russia.