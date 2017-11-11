OHL Roundup: Mac Hollowell's five points lead Greyhounds past Firebirds

FLINT, Mich. — Mac Hollowell had two goals and three assists to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds over the Flint Firebirds 8-2 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brett Jacklin, Morgan Frost, Conor Timmins, Calvin Martin, Jack Kopacka and Keeghan Howdeshell supplied the rest of the offence for the Greyhounds (15-3-2).

Max Kislinger and Ryan Moore replied for Flint (6-11-2).

Tyler Johnson made 30 saves for the win in net as Garrett Forrest kicked out 30 shots for the Firebirds.

Sault Ste. Marie was 4 for 9 on the power play while Flint was scoreless on four attempts.

---

SPIRIT 5 OTTERS 2

ERIE, Pa. — DJ Busdeker had two goals and an assist and Hayden Davis also struck twice as Saginaw defeated the Otters.

Ben Badalamenti had the other for the Spirit (7-9-2) and Evan Cormier made 12 saves.

Cade Robinson and Taylor Raddysh scored for Erie (8-9-3). Anand Oberoi turned aside 26 shots in defeat.

---

COLTS 6 ICEDOGS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Jason Willms scored a hat trick and Leo Lazarev turned away 26 shots as the Colts downed Niagara.

Joey Keane, Sam Rhodes and Ben Hawerchuk rounded out the attack for Barrie (12-4-2).

Bradey Johnson opened the scoring for the IceDogs (7-6-4) and Stephen Dhillon stopped 26 shots.

---

ATTACK 7 WOLVES 3

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Sean Durzi had two goals and an assist and Jonah Gadjovich also had a pair to lead the Attack over Sudbury.

Matthew Struthers, Kevin Hancock and Brady Lyle also scored for Owen Sound (10-5-2) while Nick Suzuki tacked on three helpers.

Kyle Rhodes, Darian Pilon and Cole Candella found the back of the net for the Wolves (6-11-4).

Mack Guzda kicked out 18 shots for Owen Sound and Marshall Frappier made 37 saves in defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 6 RANGERS 5 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Boka scored the overtime winner and Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Brown had a hat trick and an assist as the Spitfires topped Kitchener.

Tyler Angle and Aaron Luchuk also found the back of the net for Windsor (12-7-1). Michael DiPietro kicked out 32 shots for the win in net.

Riley Damiani, Kole Sherwood, Connor Bunnaman, Jake Henderson and Giovanni Vallati supplied the offence for the Rangers (11-6-2). Chris McGonigle combined with Luke Richardson for 30 saves for Kitchener.