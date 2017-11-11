Sports

Ottawa tops Colorado 4-3 to sweep series of 2 Sweden games

Colorado Avalanche's Nail Yakupov, center, scores in the second period during the NHL Global Series hockey game between Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Saturday Nov. 11, 2017. (Jessica Gow/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM — Mike Hoffman scored two goals to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Mark Stone and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Defenceman Erik Karlsson had two assists, giving the captain 17 points in 11 games this season.

Oduya, a Stockholm native, drove a slap shot by Jonathan Bernier at 7:01 of the third, tying it at 3 and delighting the crowd of more than 13,000. Hoffman got the game-winning goal on a one-timer on a power play with 6:37 left.

Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have dropped three in a row. Bernier finished with 36 saves.

