Ottawa tops Colorado 4-3 to sweep Sweden games

STOCKHOLM — Mike Hoffman scored two goals to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday for a sweep of their two regular-season games in Sweden.

Mark Stone and Johnny Oduya also scored for Ottawa, which trailed 3-2 after two periods. Defenceman Erik Karlsson had two assists, giving the captain 17 points in 11 games this season.

Oduya, a Stockholm native, drove a slap shot by Jonathan Bernier at 7:01 of the third, tying it at 3 and delighting the crowd of more than 13,000. Hoffman got the game-winning goal on a one-timer on a power play with 6:37 left.

Alexander Kerfoot and Sven Andrighetto each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche, who have dropped three in a row. Bernier finished with 36 saves.

The two games in Stockholm were part of the 2017 NHL Global Series. It was the fifth time the NHL has played regular-season games in Europe, but the first since 2011.

The Senators beat the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime in the opener on Friday.

RANGERS 4, OILERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Nash scored twice, leading New York to its season-high sixth straight win.

Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Rangers, and Michael Grabner added an empty-netter with 1.4 seconds remaining. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves, and Mats Zuccarello picked up two assists.