QMJHL Roundup: Alexandre Alain's two goals, assist leads Armada over Titan

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexandre Alain had two goals and an assist as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 4-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Alex Barre-Boulet scored the winner and Pascal Corbeil also chipped in for the Armada (14-3-2).

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel struck twice and Jordan Maher had the other for Acadie-Bathurst (11-6-5).

Francis Leclerc turned aside 30 shots for the win in net as Reilly Pickard made 20 saves in defeat.

Blainville-Boisbriand failed to score on its only power play while the Titan were 2-for-6 with the man advantage.

---

MOOSEHEADS 3 PHOENIX 2 (OT)

HALIFAX — Raphael Lavoie scored 1:26 into overtime as the Mooseheads edged Sherbrooke.

Cooper Jones and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also had goals for Halifax (12-6-3), which got 21 saves from Blade Mann-Dixon.

Marek Zachar and Mathieu Olivier found the back of the net for the Phoenix (7-9-6). Brendan Cregan kicked out 36 shots in defeat.

---

VOLTIGEURS 7 FOREURS 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Beaudin scored the winner and added four assists to lift the Voltigeurs over Val-d'Or.

Xavier Bernard had two goals and an assist for Drummondville (12-7-2). Brandon Skubel, Yvan Mongo, Cedric Desruisseaux and Nathan Hudgin rounded out the attack.

David Noel struck twice scored for the Foreurs (10-10-1) with Ivan Kozlov and Yan Dion also chipping in.

Olivier Rodrigue made 18 saves for the win in net as Etienne Montpetit stopped 30 shots in defeat.

Val-d'Or's David Henley was given a match penalty for charging at 12:21 of the third period.

---

HUSKIES 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC — Mathieu Boucher struck twice and Zachary Emond turned away 42 shots as Rouyn-Noranda toppled the Remparts.

Taylor Ford and William Cyr also chipped in for the Huskies (12-4-5).

Andrew Coxhead opened the scoring on the power play for Quebec (15-6-1) and Dereck Baribeau made 20 saves.

---

OLYMPIQUES 6 TIGRES 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Vitalii Abramov had two goals and an assist and Giordano Finoro also struck twice as the Olympiques beat Victoriaville.

Mikhail Shestopalov and Will Thompson also scored for Gatineau (10-8-2), which got 35 saves from Tristan Berube.

Mathieu Sevigny scored twice and Alexandre Grise had the other for the Tigres (9-10-1). Anthony Morrone turned aside 36 shots.