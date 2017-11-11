WHL Roundup: Yamamoto has four points in return as Chiefs beat Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Kailer Yamamoto had a short-handed goal and three assists in his return to the Western Hockey League on Friday night as the Spokane Chiefs beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3.

Yamamoto, who started the season with the Edmonton Oilers, was re-assigned to Spokane earlier this week.

Ethan McIndoe scored the winner for the Chiefs (9-7-3), while Tyson Helgesen, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Ty Smith and Zach Fischer rounded out the attack.

Jake Elmer, Giorgio Estephan and Ryan Vandervlis found the back of the net for Lethbridge (7-9-1).

Dawson Weatherill kicked out 33 shots for the win in net as Stuart Skinner made 27 saves in defeat.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-8 on the power play and Spokane was 1-for-3.

---

WARRIORS 3 PATS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs scored twice and Brody Willms turned away 31 shots as Moose Jaw topped the Pats.

Tristyn DeRoose also scored for the Warriors (14-4-0).

Matt Bradley and Sam Steel had goals for Regina (11-7-2). Tyler Brown made 27 saves in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 6 BLADES 4

SASKATOON — Tyler Steenbergen and Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and two assists apiece as Swift Current got past the Blades.

Logan Foster, Colby Sissons, Glenn Gawdin and Conner Chaulk rounded out the attack for the Broncos (12-3-1). Logan Flodell made 29 saves for the win in net.

Chase Wouters, Braylon Shmyr, Libor Hajek and Michael Farren found the back of the net for Saskatoon (7-9-1). Ryan Kubic turned aside 10-of-15 shots through two periods before giving way to Joel Grzybowski, who stopped all six shots he faced.

Seth Bafaro of the Blades was ejected in the first period for checking from behind.

---

TIGERS 4 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Mark Rassell scored twice and added an assist as Medicine Hat doubled up the Hitmen.

Kristians Rubins, with the winner, and Jaeger White also chipped in for the Tigers (11-6-0). Jordan Hollett made 23 saves for the win in net.

Jakob Stukel and Luke Coleman had goals for Calgary (6-11-1), which got 26 stops from Nick Schneider.

---

BLAZERS 3 REBELS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nick Chyzowski had the winner in the third period and Dylan Garand kicked out 31 shots as the Blazers topped Red Deer.

Jermaine Loewen and Joe Gatenby also scored for Kamloops (6-12-0).

Jared Dmytriw and Kristian Reichel scored for the Rebels (8-10-1). Ethan Anders made 29 saves in defeat.

---

ROCKETS 5 GIANTS 4 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Carsen Twarynski scored the winner 1:28 into overtime and added an assist as the Rockets edged Vancouver.

Gordie Ballhorn, Leif Mattson, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate supplied the rest of the offence for Kelowna (9-6-3).

Tyler Benson had a pair of goals for the Giants (6-8-4) with Ty Ronning and Brad Morrison also chipping in.

James Porter turned aside 24 shots for the win in net as Todd Scott stopped 30 shots in defeat.

---

COUGARS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jared Bethune scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Cougars over Everett.

Kody McDonald, Jackson Leppard and Jack Sander had goals in regulation for Prince George (6-8-4). Tavin Grant kicked out 22 shots in net.

Sean Richards struck twice and Gianni Fairbrother had the other for the Silvertips (7-10-2). Carter Hart made 20 saves in defeat.

---

ROYALS 3 OIL KINGS 2

VICTORIA — Tyler Soy's power-play goal midway through the third period was the winner as the Royals rallied past Edmonton.

Eric Florchuk and Ryan Peckford also scored for Victoria (14-5-1). Griffen Outhouse made 32 saves.

Brett Kemp and Kobe Mohr opened the scoring for the Oil Kings (5-11-2), who got 19 stops from Travis Child.

---

RAIDERS 5 ICE 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Justin Nachbaur had two goals and an assist and Ian Scott stopped 36 shots to lead Prince Albert past the Ice.

Cole Fonstad, Sean Montgomery and Spencer Moe rounded out the attack for the Raiders (8-6-3).

Dallas Hines, Alec Baer and Colton Veloso scored for Kootenay (8-10-1). Bailey Brkin stopped 2-of-6 shots through the first period before giving way to Duncan McGovern, who made 22 saves in relief.

---

AMERICANS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 0

KENT, Wash. — Beck Warm stopped all 43 shots he faced as Tri-City shut out the Thunderbirds.

Dylan Coghlan had two goals and an assist to lead the Americans (12-4-2) with Nolan Yaremko and Carson Focht also chipping in.