Alex Morgan leads United States over Canada in women's soccer friendly

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex Morgan scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the United States downed Canada 3-1 on Sunday in a women's soccer friendly.

Julie Ertz and Carli Lloyd also scored for the U.S. in front of an announced crowd of 17,960 at Avaya Stadium.

Janine Beckie found the back of the net for the Canadians.

The match was the second of a two-game series between the top-ranked Americans and No. 5 Canada, with the two nations playing to a 1-1 draw Thursday in Vancouver.

The Canadians are now 3-48-7 all-time against the U.S., with their last win coming all the way back on March 11, 2001. Canada is 0-28-6 against the Americans since that victory.

The Americans had 61 per cent possession in the first half, 58 per cent overall, and the only two shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

They also earned five corners, compared to zero for Canada, and made good on one of them when Megan Rapinoe put the ball into the box for Ertz to head home in the 11th minute for the match's opening goal.

Canadian veteran Christine Sinclair had a chance to tie it from the top of the box before halftime but sent her shot just wide. She appeared in some discomfort on the play but continued on despite being slow to get up.

Beckie tied the match early in the second half, finishing off a pass from Nichelle Prince in the 48th minute from the middle of the box. But Morgan came right back in the 56th to restore the American lead.

Lloyd added some insurance in the 80th minute.