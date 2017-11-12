Branden Grace wins Nedbank Challenge at Sun City

SUN CITY, South Africa — Branden Grace's 30-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 set up his one-shot victory at the Nedbank Golf Challenge on Sunday, giving South Africa a home winner at Sun City for the first time in a decade.

Grace, whose putting had let him down for most of the day, sent his long putt at the par 3 rolling in to edge ahead of playing partner Scott Jamieson.

After that decisive birdie, Grace made par on the final two holes for a 66 to finish 11-under par overall, one clear of Jamieson (70).

Victor Dubuisson, also part of the final group, finished another shot back in third after a bogey on No. 15 dropped him behind Grace and Jamieson. He also finished with a 70.

The three men arrived at the tee on No. 15 tied for the lead at 10 under and ready to do battle down the final stretch at Gary Player Country Club.

Grace tapped in at the last to claim his eighth European Tour title and first since January 2016. He hit all 18 greens in regulation, helping him become the first South African winner at the country's top tournament since Trevor Immelman in 2007.