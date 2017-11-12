Cape Breton beats Montreal in penalty shootout for first national championship

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ben Jackson made the decisive save in a penalty shootout as the Cape Breton Capers topped the Montreal Carabins on Sunday to win their first U Sports men's soccer national championship.

The Capers outscored Montreal 5-4 in the shootout after the game finished 2-2 following extra time.

Max Raab kept Cape Breton alive with a goal in the 111th minute to tie the game at 2-2.

The Carabins had gone ahead five minute earlier when Heikel Jarras beat Jackson in the 96th minute.

Stuart Heath gave the Capers a lead in the 27th minute on a penalty before Mouad Ouzane tied the game at 1-1 in the 69th.

Jackson finished the game with nine saves while Louis-Philippe Simard turned away four shots in defeat.

Cape Breton had downed the host Thompson Rivers WolfPack in the semis while the Carabins defeated the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds to advance into the final.