Catherine Proulx scores as Montreal beats Cape Breton for first national title

WINNIPEG — Catherine Proulx scored in the 43rd minute as the Montreal Carabins beat the Cape Breton Capers 1-0 on Sunday to win their first U Sports women's soccer national championship.

The Carabins finished the season undefeated with a 13-0-4 record.

Claudia Dube-Trempe made three saves for the clean sheet.

Lysianne Trottier turned aside three shots in defeat for the Capers. Cape Breton was seeking its second national title after last winning in 2007.

Montreal had defeated the Trinity Western Spartans to reach the final while the Capers got past the Western Mustangs in the other semi.