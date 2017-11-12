Couture, Tierney score 2 each, Sharks beat Canucks 5-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Logan Couture and Chris Tierney each scored twice to help the San Jose Sharks keep up their dominance over the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-0 victory Saturday night.

Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Aaron Dell stopped 41 shots for his second career shutout as San Jose won for the fifth time in six games. The Sharks swept all five games of last year's series from the Canucks and picked up where they left off.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of 29 shots for Vancouver, which has lost three of four.

For the second game in a row, the Sharks scored within the first minute. Hertl had a shot by Justin Braun glance off his skate and into the net off Markstrom's pads. He has seven points in his last six games against Vancouver.

Unlike the last game, when the Sharks were shut out the rest of the way, Couture added a goal late in the second period. Hertl won the puck along the board during a Canucks power play and floated a pass to the streaking Couture, who beat Markstrom 1-on-1 for the Sharks' first short-handed goal of the season.

Dell delivered a highlight-reel save with just over five minutes remaining. The Sharks turned the puck over in their own zone, with the Canucks getting two clear shots before Dell's glove save kept the puck out of the net.

Couture and Tierney added empty-net goals in the final two minutes, and Tierney converted his first penalty try in three attempts with 12.2 seconds left.

NOTES: Canucks F Loui Eriksson returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a knee injury. ... Sharks C Melker Karlsson played in his 200th NHL game. ... Hertl recorded a multiple-point game for just the second time. ... Couture ended a five-game goalless streak. ... The Canucks killed off four penalties after allowing five power-play goals in their previous 10 chances. ... The Sharks allowed a season-high in shots.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Los Angeles on Tuesday night.