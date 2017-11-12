Daniel Audette scores overtime winner as Rocket edge Wolf Pack 3-2
HARTFORD, Conn. — Daniel Audette scored the winner in overtime to lift the Laval Rocket over the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League play.
Chris Terry forced extra time for the Rocket (8-5-2) with a goal at 19:09 of the third period. Kyle Baun had the other and Jakub Jerabek tacked on two assists for the Montreal Canadiens' farm club.
Dan Catenacci and Vinni Lettieri found the back of the net for Hartford (6-7-2).
Michael McNiven made 26 saves for the win in net as Alexandar Georgiev turned away 37-of-40 shots in defeat.
Laval was scoreless on five power plays and the Wolf Pack were 0 for 2.
