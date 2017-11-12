Hooker Coles out of All Blacks tour with knee injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks hooker Dane Coles will be sidelined for up to six months after rupturing a knee ligament during Saturday's test against France in Paris.

Coles will return to New Zealand later this week and, after surgery, is expected to need at least four months' rehabilitation before returning to the field.

The 33-year-old veteran of 55 tests was sidelined for four months earlier this year and missed the test series against the British and Irish Lions because of complications from concussion.

Head coach Steve Hansen said after recovering from a serious head injury, an anterior crucial ligament injury is "nothing really. He'll come back from that."