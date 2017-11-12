Jazz centre Rudy Gobert out 4 weeks with leg injury

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert will be out for the next month with an injured right leg.

The 7-foot-1 defensive player of the year candidate on Saturday had an MRI that revealed a bruised lower leg. Gobert was injured Friday when Heat guard Dion Waiters crashed into his leg, causing Gobert's knee to buckle. The Frenchman did not play Saturday against the Nets, and the Jazz said he'll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Gobert initially called it a dirty play but took a softer stance afterward. Waiters was going after a loose ball, then dove awkwardly into Gobert's leg.

The 2016-17 second team All-NBA centre is averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Derrick Favours started at centre Saturday and scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots.

