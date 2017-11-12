Maple Leafs grind out back-to-back wins over Bruins: Smith

BOSTON—Gone are a lot of those 6-3 Maple Leafs games from early in the season, and the wild 8-5 October shootouts are in the dustbin of history, since the NHL season marches on and goals come neither as fast nor as furious as they once did.

It is a tightening of defence, the circle of NHL life, and the Leafs are fine with it after registering a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday night that was more substance than flash.

It was their fourth straight victory and third in a row without the team’s biggest offensive weapon, Auston Matthews, and it showed they can get it done in different ways.

“Overall (we’re) just playing better as a team, that’s the most important thing I’ve noticed,” said Leaf Mitch Marner, who first-period goal — his first since opening night — ignited the offence. “Our power play hasn’t been too great, but we’re getting better and our (penalty killing) has been unbelievable for us. I think overall, our game is just getting better every game and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

A night after a mucky 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Toronto, the Leafs grinded out another one that wasn’t particularly pretty but quite effective — just the way they wanted.

“Obviously the game (Friday) night, there weren’t a lot of scoring chances either way and sure not a lot of high-end scoring chances,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said before the game. “We’d like to limit that again, I think (it was) . . . sluggish or clogged up or whatever early, and we’d like to see it the same way.”

That’s pretty much what he got for most of the night, rather than an end-to-end track meet. But this far into the season, those up-and-down goal-fests are going to be fewer and farther between.

“That’s usually the way it goes,” Leaf defenceman Jake Gardiner said before the game. “Right away it’s more run-and-gun. People don’t know the systems as well, and after the first 10 or 15 games it kind of tightens up a little bit.”

Marner and James van Riemsdyk scored in the first period for Toronto, while Frank Vatrano answered against Leafs backup goalie Curtis McElhinney, who gave regular starter Frederik Anderson the night off and was solid.

“I think, unlike the L.A. game (his last start in which he allowed three first-period goals), it was just get through the first 10 minutes,” McElhinney said. “We weathered the storm early and we’ve just continued to build from there. It’s always nice to get a couple of quick goals and have a lead to play with.”

Morgan Rielly, with his third of the season, provided some insurance in the third period, scoring about a minute after Toronto had killed off 67 seconds of a Boston five-on-three power play.

Patrick Marleau iced it for the Leafs with an empty-netter, one night after he was the OT hero.

“I don’t really want to be killing too many penalties. I mean, honestly, I don’t even know if there was a shot that got through,” McElhinney said of the five-on-three.

The game was void of much sustained action either way. There were bursts every now and then, but it was more a slog than a flow.

Marner’s goal was his first since Oct. 4 and comes amid some discussion about whether he passes too often. He took full advantage of a horrid Boston turnover to beat Tuukka Rask without having time to do anything but react, rather than think.

“I was just trying to read what was going on there. Trying to get the puck to the net is a thing I’m trying to get to now, just making the play is what I’m focused on now the most,” Marner said. “Saw more shot opportunities tonight and that was I was trying to do.”

While the continued absence of Matthews, their top scorer, because some part of his upper body is injured has caused a bit of a disruption, the reunification of Tyler Bozak, Marner and van Riemsdyk has made the Matthews absence — three games now — a little less unsettling.