Marcus Sorensen scores go-ahead goal, Barracuda topple Moose 4-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marcus Sorensen had a goal and an assist while Rudolfs Balcers chipped in with three assists as the San Jose Barracuda toppled the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Sorensen's goal came 1:57 into the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Rourke Chartier and Radim Simek followed up with goals to put the game out of reach for Manitoba.

Daniel O'Regan also scored for the Barracuda (5-6-1), who got a 17-save outing from Antoine Bibeau.

Patrick Cormier scored the lone goal for the Moose (8-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Eric Comrie stopped 21-of-24 shots in a losing cause.