Marcus Sorensen scores go-ahead goal, Barracuda topple Moose 4-1
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Marcus Sorensen had a goal and an assist while Rudolfs Balcers chipped in with three assists as the San Jose Barracuda toppled the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Sorensen's goal came 1:57 into the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Rourke Chartier and Radim Simek followed up with goals to put the game out of reach for Manitoba.
Daniel O'Regan also scored for the Barracuda (5-6-1), who got a 17-save outing from Antoine Bibeau.
Patrick Cormier scored the lone goal for the Moose (8-5-2), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Eric Comrie stopped 21-of-24 shots in a losing cause.
Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play.
