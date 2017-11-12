Miles Wood has hat trick, Devils outscore Blackhawks 7-5

CHICAGO — Miles Wood had his first career hat trick and added an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for a wild 7-5 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Rookie Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, and Andy Green, Taylor Hall and Brian Gibbons also scored, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 39 shots for the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils. They won their second straight after a four-game skid.

Defenceman Jan Rutta had a goal and two assists, Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and Artem Anisimov, Tanner Kero and rookie Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks.

Corey Crawford took the loss, allowing six goals on 25 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg to start the third period. Forsberg stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

CAPITALS 2, OILERS 1, SO

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored the only goal of the shootout to lift Washington past Edmonton.

Dmitry Orlov scored in regulation for the Capitals and Braden Holtby stopped 29 shots through overtime and all three Edmonton attempts in the shootout.

Jujhar Khaira scored for the Oilers, who finished 2-1-1 on a four-game trip after winning the first two in overtime. Laurent Brossoit, starting just his game of the season and 12th in four NHL seasons, made 18 saves.

LIGHTNING 2, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Brown scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Tampa Bay past Anaheim for its fourth straight win.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Tampa Bay and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots to help the Lightning avenge one of their only two regulation losses this season.

Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 35 saves.

___