Newly acquired TE Martellus Bennett active for New England

DENVER — Newly acquired tight end Martellus Bennett is active for the New England Patriots' game at Denver on Sunday night despite a shoulder injury that led to his release from Green Bay.

The Patriots claimed Bennett on Thursday after he was waived by the Packers. The team cited a "failure to disclose a physical condition" as the reason for the move. Bennett disputed that notion.

The Patriots inactives also included receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), offensive lineman Marcus Cannon (ankle), defensive back Eric Rowe, running back Mike Gillislee, defensive end Cassius Marsh, offensive lineman Cole Croston and defensive lineman Malcom Brown.

Among Denver's inactives was offensive tackle Donald Stephenson, who returned to practice following a four-week absence with a torn calf. Quarterback Paxton Lynch, running back De'Angelo Henderson, cornerback Lorenzo Doss, linebacker Joseph Jones, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and receiver Jordan Taylor also were inactive.

