OHL: Ang leads Petes past Frontenacs 6-3 in crucial Central Division matchup

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang scored twice as the Peterborough Petes topped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nikita Korostelev's power-play goal in the second period was the winner for the Petes (12-8-1).

Bobby Dow, Nick Robertson and Matyas Svoboda also scored for Peterborough, while Dylan Wells made 37 saves for the win.

Jakob Brahaney, Linus Nyman and Bryan Laureigh replied for the Frontenacs (10-6-3). Brendan Bonello combined with Jeremy Helvig to stop 29 shots for Kingston.

The Petes went 2 for 4 on the power play and Kingston went 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

Peterborough and the Frontenacs entered the game tied with the Ottawa 67's with 23 points apiece but Kingston was in first with two games in hand until Sunday's loss to the Petes.

---

67'S 6 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sasha Chmelevski had a pair of goals as Ottawa downed the Generals.

Kody Clark, Austen Keating, Oliver True and Mathieu Foget rounded out the attack for the 67's (12-8-1).

Allan McShane struck twice for Oshawa (8-10-2).

---

ICEDOGS 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matthew Philip scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Niagara edged the Battalion.

Johnny Corneil and Ben Jones also scored for the IceDogs (8-6-4).

Riley Bruce, Brett McKenzie and Brad Chenier supplied the offence for North Bay (6-12-2).

---

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Matthew Strome struck twice as Hamilton downed the Steelheads.

Strome put away the power-play winner for the Bulldogs (10-5-4) at 13:35 of the second period. Arthur Kaliyev and Connor Walters also scored.

Jacob Cascagnette and Nicolas Hague scored for Mississauga (8-10-1).

---

STORM 5 WOLVES 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Cam Hillis had a pair of goals, including the power-play winner in the second period, as the Storm beat Sudbury.

Isaac Ratcliffe, Liam Hawel and Nate Schnarr also scored for Guelph (10-7-2).

Macauley Carson scored for the Wolves (6-12-4).

---

STING 7 ATTACK 0

SARNIA, Ont. — Justin Fazio made 39 saves as the Sting routed Owen Sound.

Jordan Kyrou had a pair of goals for Sarnia (16-3-1), while Adam Ruzicka scored and added two assists. Anthony Salinitri, Curtis Egert, Ryan McGregor and Jordan Ernst chipped in as well.