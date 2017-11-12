Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Edmonton 2

Ottawa 4 Colorado 3

Montreal 2 Buffalo 1 (OT)

Toronto 4 Boston 1

Winnipeg 4 Arizona 1

San Jose 5 Vancouver 0

Columbus 2 Detroit 1 (SO)

Minnesota 1 Philadelphia 0

Chicago 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

New Jersey 2 Florida 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 St. Louis 2

Nashville 5 Pittsburgh 4 (SO)

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 San Jose 2

Hartford 2 Bridgeport 1

Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 1

Syracuse 5 Charlotte 3

Belleville 5 Rochester 4 (OT)

Rockford 5 Milwaukee 2

WB/Scranton 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Springfield 6 Laval 4

Toronto 4 Binghamton 1

Iowa 6 Cleveland 1

Grand Rapids 5 Texas 1

San Antonio 2 Chicago 1

Tucson 4 Bakersfield 1

Ontario 4 San Diego 1

---

NBA

New Orleans 111 L.A. Clippers 103

Washington 113 Atlanta 94

Houston 111 Memphis 96

New York 118 Sacramento 91

Cleveland 111 Dallas 104

Golden State 135 Philadelphia 114

Milwaukee 98 L.A. Lakers 90

San Antonio 133 Chicago 94

Denver 125 Orlando 107

Phoenix 118 Minnesota 110

Utah 114 Brooklyn 106

---

