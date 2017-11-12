WHL Roundup: Malm has hat trick, two assists as Giants hold off Oil Kings

LANGLEY, B.C. — James Malm scored a hat trick and added two assists as the Vancouver Giants held off the Edmonton Oil Kings 8-7 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Brendan Semchuk, Ty Ronning, Milos Roman, Matt Barberis and Tyler Popowich also scored for the Giants (8-8-4), who had five goals in the second period. Tyler Benson tacked on three helpers.

Davis Koch had two goals and two assists while Tomas Soustal scored once and added four assists for Edmonton (5-12-2), which scored six times in the third period. David Kope, Ty Gerla, Trey Fix-Wolansky and Colton Kehler rounded out the attack while Conner McDonald had three helpers.

Todd Scott turned aside 29 shots for the win in net. Travis Child combined with Boston Bilous for 28 saves for the Oil Kings.

Vancouver was 4 for 6 on the power play and Edmonton converted twice on five opportunities.

WARRIORS 3 PATS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Noah Gregor scored the winner and Brody Willms made 23 saves as the Warriors toppled Regina.

Jayden Halbgewachs and Tanner Jeannot also had goals for Moose Jaw (15-4-0).

Bryan Lockner scored for the Pats (11-8-2) and Tyler Brown turned aside 43 shots.

WINTERHAWKS 6 RAIDERS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Henri Jokiharju had a goal and three assists to lead the Winterhawks past Prince Albert.

Brad Ginnell and Cody Glass each struck twice for Portland (14-4-0) and Skyler McKenzie had the other. Cole Kehler stopped 28 shots for the win in net.

Jordy Stallard scored for the Raiders (8-7-3), who got 28 saves from Curtis Meger.