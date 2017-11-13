Sports

Broncos sticking with QB, beleaguered special teams coach

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Brock Olivo responds to question during a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Denver's rookie special teams coach willingly accepts blame for any and all blunders made by his blocking or coverage units and especially any mistakes made by kicker Brandon McManus, punter Riley Dixon and rookie returner Isaiah McKenzie. "The way I see it is the product that we put on the field is a reflection of me and a reflection of my work," Olivo said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Brock Olivo responds to question during a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Denver's rookie special teams coach willingly accepts blame for any and all blunders made by his blocking or coverage units and especially any mistakes made by kicker Brandon McManus, punter Riley Dixon and rookie returner Isaiah McKenzie. "The way I see it is the product that we put on the field is a reflection of me and a reflection of my work," Olivo said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Both Brocks are keeping their jobs in Denver.

Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that quarterback Brock Osweiler will start against Cincinnati next weekend. And he gave his beleaguered special teams coach Brock Olivo a vote of confidence.

Olivo's units were directly responsible for 24 New England points in a 41-16 loss to the Patriots on Sunday night that dropped the Broncos to 3-6.

The only one who might lose his job is rookie punt returner Isaiah McKenzie, who had his fifth fumble. Joseph wouldn't say if he'll bench the fifth-round draft pick, however.

The Broncos also gave up a 103-yard touchdown return on a kickoff and suffered a blocked punt. Plus, they had 12 men on the field during a punt on fourth-and-5 that resulted in a Patriots first down that led to a touchdown.

Linebacker Brandon Marshall caught that punt — his first in a game since high school — and admittedly forgot he could run with it .

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular