Canadians help San Francisco Deltas win North American Soccer League title

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Ottawa Fury forward Tommy Heinemann scored the first goal and Canadian international Kyle Bekker set up the second as the first-year San Francisco Deltas blanked the New York Cosmos 2-0 in the North American Soccer League championship game.

Heinemann converted a penalty in the 19th minute and Devon Sandoval sealed the game with a tap-in in the dying seconds before a sellout crowd of 9,691 at Kezar Stadium on Sunday night.

San Francisco's starting lineup included Bekker and fellow Canadians Nana Attakora, Karl W. Ouimette and Maxim Tissot as well as former Toronto FC Brazilian winger Jackson.

Former Ottawa Fury goalkeeper Romuald Peiser got the clean sheet for San Francisco.

Deltas head coach Marc Dos Santos, appearing in a league final for the third straight year, lifted the trophy after two misses.

Dos Santos led expansion Ottawa to the 2015 NASL title game, where the Fury lost 3-2 to the Cosmos. In 2016, his Swope Park Rangers were beaten 5-1 by the New York Red Bulls II in the USL championship game.

Dos Santos, a Canada-Portugal dual citizen, coached the Montreal Impact from 2009 to 2011. The Deltas' director of soccer operations is former Toronto FC defender Todd Dunivant.

The Cosmos, whose lineup Sunday included Canadian international defender Dejan Jakovic and former Toronto FC fullback Ryan Richter, won the NASL title in 2013, 2015 and 2016.