Dolphins list Williams as starting running back vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dolphins say Damien Williams will get the start at running back on Monday night against the Carolina Panthers.

He's expected to split time in the backfield with Kenyan Drake.

Safety T.J. McDonald, who is returning from an eight-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, will also start.

Miami's inactive players include quarterback David Fales, defensive back Jordan Lucas, cornerback Torry McTyer, linebacker Stephone Anthony, guard Isaac Asiata, offensive tackle Zach Sterup and wide receiver Rashawn Scott.

Center Ryan Kalil, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, running back Fozzy Whittaker, linebacker Andrew Gahkar, cornerback LaDarius Gunter, offensive tackle John Theus and defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. are inactive for the Panthers.

Tyler Larsen will continue to start for Kalil, who has missed eight games with a neck injury.

