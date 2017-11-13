France flanker Gourdon cited for dangerous charge
DUBLIN — France flanker Kevin Gourdon has been cited for a dangerous charge into an opponent during his team's 38-18 loss to New Zealand.
The incident took place at the start of the second half of Saturday's game in Paris.
The citing was announced on Monday, and an independent disciplinary hearing has been scheduled for London on Tuesday.
France's other test matches this month are against South Africa and Japan.
