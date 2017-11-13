Injured Oosthuizen out for Springboks, replaced by Vermeulen

DUBLIN — South Africa prop Coenie Oosthuizen has damaged knee ligaments and been replaced in the squad by No. 8 Duane Vermeulen for the remainder of the Springboks' end-of-year tour of Europe.

SA Rugby says Oosthuizen needs surgery after sustaining medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligament damage during the 38-3 loss to Ireland on Saturday.

Vermeulen, who plays for French club Toulon, will join up with South Africa's squad in Paris on Monday ahead of the team's match against France on Saturday.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit will also miss the game against France after getting a concussion against Ireland. South Africa will announce its team on Thursday.