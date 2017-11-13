Jaguars rule out WR Hurns for next game at winless Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without receiver Allen Hurns at winless Cleveland on Sunday, a potentially significant setback for a team already playing without Allen Robinson.

Hurns injured his right ankle while making a 6-yard catch against the Los Angeles Chargers late in regulation. Hurns crawled out of bounds to avoid a 10-second runoff, a heads-up play that was somewhat overlooked amid Jacksonville's wild, 20-17 victory in overtime.

Coach Doug Marrone says it's unclear when Hurns will be ready to play again. Hurns left the locker room on crutches Sunday and was unable to put any weight on his foot.

The Jaguars (6-3) will rely on veteran Marqise Lee and rookies Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook while trying to extend their winning streak to four games against the Browns (0-9).

