Jets' Bowles says he's sticking with McCown at QB

NEW YORK — Jets coach Todd Bowles says he is sticking with veteran Josh McCown as his quarterback despite New York dropping to 4-6 as the team heads into its bye-week break.

Bowles says during a conference call Monday that he isn't currently considering a scenario, barring injury, where he would bench the 38-year-old McCown in favour of youngsters Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

The Jets' playoff aspirations took a serious hit Sunday when New York fell to short-handed Tampa Bay 15-10, despite the Buccaneers playing without quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Mike Evans. The loss prompted some fans and media to speculate as to when New York might give Hackenberg or Petty a look as the Jets play out the season.

Bowles says the Jets' goal remains trying to win each game, and McCown gives them the best chance to do so.

