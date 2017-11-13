Judge unanimous pick as AL Rookie of the Year
Aaron Judge has won American League Rookie of the Year
Judge won the award unanimously in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, announced Monday on MLB Network. The 6-foot-7 slugger's victory was a foregone conclusion after he led the American League with 52 home runs and helped the Yankees reach the
Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second, followed by Baltimore slugger Trey Mancini.
The NL Rookie of the Year was to be announced later Monday, with Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers a clear
