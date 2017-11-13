Lake Louise men's World Cup downhill a go after 2016 cancellation

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — The men's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., has been given the green light a year after warm weather wiped out the race.

FIS, the world governing body of skiing, confirmed Monday the season-opening downhill and super-G races of 2017-18 are a go for Nov. 25-26.

Approval was delayed two days after an initial snow inspection Saturday at the resort west of Calgary.

"This positive snow control is great news," race chairman Brian Lynam said Monday. "We will be race-ready to host the world's fastest alpine ski racers."

The women will race a pair of downhills and a super-G at the resort Dec. 1-3.

The men's races in Lake Louise were cancelled in 2016 for the first time in 29 years because cold temperatures came too late to make snow for training runs and races.

The women's World Cup went ahead the following week.

The Canadian men return to their home stop on the World Cup circuit looking to add to the dozen medals they've won there as the host team.