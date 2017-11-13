Mane returning early to Liverpool after recurrence of injury

LIVERPOOL, England — Sadio Mane is returning to Liverpool after being released earlier than expected by Senegal following a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The forward helped Senegal beat South Africa 2-0 on Friday to secure a place in its first World Cup since 2002.

The teams will meet in a return match on Tuesday, but Senegal has said Mane will not be involved because he is still feeling an injury that caused him to miss five games for Liverpool recently.