Yankees slugger Aaron Judge named American League rookie of the year
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger have been voted unanimously as baseball's Rookies of the Year after their record-setting home run binges lifted the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers into the
The voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America was announced Monday night on MLB Network. Judge led the AL with 52 home runs, a rookie record. Bellinger hit 39 homers for an NL rookie record.
Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi finished second in the AL vote, and St. Louis infielder Paul DeJong was the NL runner-up.