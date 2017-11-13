Samuel won't return due to injury for Panthers vs. Dolphins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Curtis Samuel won't return to Monday's game against Miami because of a left ankle injury.
Samuel was hurt when hurt when a defender rolled over his left ankle after an incompletion in the end zone early in the third quarter. Samuel had to be helped to the locker room.
Samuel is a second-round pick out of Ohio State who recently entered the starting lineup after the Panthers dealt Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo.
Greg Van Roten replaced Larsen in the third quarter.
