The Packers will need continued growth from the defence
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Not only did the Green Bay Packers pick up their first win with Brett Hundley at quarterback by beating the Chicago Bears, they got a sorely needed boost from their
After allowing a total of 56 points, 902 yards and a 57.1
"To continuously hear how much we're not showing up, I think we stepped up today," defensive tackle Mike Daniels said.
With Green Bay stopping Chicago's rushing attack, it forced the Bears into third-and-long situations. That's what the Packers did in last week's defeat against Detroit. In that game, the Lions averaged 1.9 yards per carry but converted 8 of 13 third-down plays anyway. On Sunday, the Bears converted only 4 of 14 on third downs, including 0 of 4 in the second half.
"We went back to work. We spent a lot of time on third down this past week and I think it paid some dividends," defensive
Capers tempered the success, though. The Packers were unable to stop New Orleans' Drew Brees and Detroit's Matthew Stafford, a pair of accomplished veteran passers. At Chicago, the opposing quarterback was rookie Mitchell Trubisky.
Coming up this week at Lambeau Field, it's Baltimore's Joe Flacco, who has struggled this season with eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions but has started a combined 162 regular-season and
"You're talking about two different quarterbacks. Stafford's one of the very top quarterbacks in terms of ball placement and timing and all those types of things," Capers said. "When you have a game like we had on third down against Detroit, you're obviously going to emphasize it. You always believe you're going to get what you emphasize. I was pleased that our guys did a much better job ... it was big in the game. The second half, they didn't have a conversion."
The Packers will need continued growth from the
In their place on Sunday, rookie Jamaal Williams carried the ball 20 times for 67 yards. His long run went for only 7 yards but the coaches credited Williams with breaking seven tackles. It was a breakout game for the fourth-round pick, who entered the day with only 11 carries, including two in the previous four games.
"Total confidence change (from) the way he started the season," McCarthy said. "I think when the season started, he was trying to do it right. He was trying to do things right. He was thinking too much. When he got in there yesterday, he cut it loose. He took a big step and I would say the key to it is confidence."
