All eyes on Favours as Jazz begin life without Rudy Gobert
SALT LAKE CITY — The departures of Gordon Hayward and George Hill were supposed to set Derrick
The Jazz will experience life without Rudy Gobert for the next month with the second-team All-NBA
"I'm excited about it," Favors said. "It's a new challenge. I get to be a big part of the
Gobert was averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
The Jazz were already struggling with consistency as a roster and now they're without their centerpiece — the defensive player of the year that's the focal point of one of the league's top
The Jazz will be smaller with the 6-10
"Our margin for error gets a little bit slimmer," Snyder said. "Our team will adjust. That's all you can do. Every substitution pattern changes the makeup of the team. Some more dramatically than others. Obviously, Derrick playing with Thabo or Joe Ingles at the four, there's a different style of attack. It's something that Derrick's capable of doing and doing well."
There will be adjustments offensively, also, as Gobert had improved as a finisher around the rim and is one of the best rollers to the basket in the pick-and-roll. The lob had become a staple of the
Snyder said they have to sometimes wrestle with
"It's something different because at the four I'm so used to popping out to the free throw line, or beyond 3-point line, while Rudy's in the paint," Favors said. "Now my main job is to roll to the basket, roll in the paint, try to draw a lot of attention so guys can get open on the corner three or perimeter. It's definitely something new this season that I have to get used to, but I'm ready for it."
The Jazz are dealing with a plethora of injuries again after
Gobert said this won't change any playoff expectations for the team.
"It's frustrating for sure," Gobert said. "We know that every game matters. At the same time, I think it's just going to make us stronger. I'm confident the team can win without me. The only thing I can do is make sure I do everything right and when I come back, I'm stronger and I'm ready to help the team out."
