Allgaier races for NASCAR Xfinity title with new crew chief

"I know that we have an extremely good race team and a lot of depth," Allgaier said. "When you look at other teams that we run against, I think that would be an area that they probably struggle in. I know for us, we're making the most of the situation that we're dealt. I feel like for our race team, that's when we've had the best finishes, best runs and really the most confidence going into a weekend. As much as I'm not looking forward to having Jason not there, I'm looking forward to the weekend because I know how strong this team is."