Diamondbacks' Lovullo picked as NL Manager of the Year

Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks has won the NL Manager of the Year award after his first full season as a big league skipper.

Lovullo won the honour in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The prize was announced Tuesday on MLB Network.

The 52-year-old Lovullo guided the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record and their first playoff spot since 2011, a year after they went 69-93.

Lovullo was Boston's bench coach when he ran the Red Sox for 48 games in 2015 while manager John Farrell underwent cancer treatment.

Powered by Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and midseason acquisition J.D. Martinez, and led by pitchers Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray, the Diamondbacks made the playoffs this year. They beat Colorado in the NL wild-card game before getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series.

Dave Roberts of the Dodgers was second and Colorado's Bud Black was third. Voting was completed before the playoffs began.

The AL Manager of the Year was to be announced later Tuesday.

