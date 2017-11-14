Drivers competing in the NASCAR championship race
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A glance at the four drivers in the NASCAR championship race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway:
DRIVER: Kyle Busch
TEAM: No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
BORN: May 2, 1985
HOMETOWN: Las Vegas
CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens
SPONSOR: M&M's Caramel/Interstate Batteries
SOCIAL MEDIA: @kylebusch (Twitter), @rowdybusch (Instagram)
NOTES: Busch is racing for his second championship and has been among the top teams all season. He has five wins this season and is perhaps the only one of the championship contenders who stayed close to
DRIVER: Kevin Harvick
TEAM: No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
BORN: Dec. 8, 1975
HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California
CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers
SPONSOR: Jimmy John's
SOCIAL MEDIA: @KevinHarvick (Twitter and Instagram)
NOTES: Harvick is seeking his second Cup championship and is far from the
DRIVER: Brad Keselowski
TEAM: No. 2 Ford, Team Penske
BORN: Feb. 12, 1984
HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan
CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe
SPONSOR: Miller Lite
SOCIAL MEDIA: @keselowski (Twitter)
NOTES: Keselowski is the 2012 NASCAR champion and has yet to win a title in this elimination, winner-take-all format. Should Keselowski win, Team Penske would sweep the major American racing series. Penske already celebrated a title this year in IndyCar with Josef Newgarden. Keselowski is also trying to become the first Ford driver to win the title since Kurt Busch in 2004.
DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.
TEAM: No. 78 Toyota, Furniture Row Racing
BORN: June 29, 1980
HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey
CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn
SPONSOR: Furniture Row
SOCIAL MEDIA: @MartinTruex_Jr (Twitter and Instagram)
NOTES: The
