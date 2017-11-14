Drivers competing in the NASCAR championship race

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A glance at the four drivers in the NASCAR championship race Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

TEAM: No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: M&M's Caramel/Interstate Batteries

SOCIAL MEDIA: @kylebusch (Twitter), @rowdybusch (Instagram)

NOTES: Busch is racing for his second championship and has been among the top teams all season. He has five wins this season and is perhaps the only one of the championship contenders who stayed close to favourite Martin Truex Jr. at times. He has been the top driver at Gibbs this season, and the only driver so far to give Toyota a Cup title.

___

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

TEAM: No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

SPONSOR: Jimmy John's

SOCIAL MEDIA: @KevinHarvick (Twitter and Instagram)

NOTES: Harvick is seeking his second Cup championship and is far from the favourite , which he was during his 2014 title run. That year, Harvick won in his first season with the team. This year, he is trying to do it in SHR's first season with Ford. If Harvick wins, SHR would be the first to do so with a new manufacturer since Cale Yarborough did it in 1978.

___

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

TEAM: No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

SPONSOR: Miller Lite

SOCIAL MEDIA: @keselowski (Twitter)

NOTES: Keselowski is the 2012 NASCAR champion and has yet to win a title in this elimination, winner-take-all format. Should Keselowski win, Team Penske would sweep the major American racing series. Penske already celebrated a title this year in IndyCar with Josef Newgarden. Keselowski is also trying to become the first Ford driver to win the title since Kurt Busch in 2004.

___

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

TEAM: No. 78 Toyota, Furniture Row Racing

BORN: June 29, 1980

HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

SPONSOR: Furniture Row

SOCIAL MEDIA: @MartinTruex_Jr (Twitter and Instagram)

NOTES: The favourite for the championship and a seven-time winner this year, Truex has led the Cup Series in nearly every measurable category. He is the only the driver in the championship four without a Cup title, but he has raced in this format before. Truex won't have team owner Barney Visser in attendance because he is recovering from a heart attack and surgery at home in Colorado.

