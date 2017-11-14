Dubnyk earns 3rd straight shutout as Wild beat Flyers 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Devan Dubnyk posted his third straight shutout with 30 saves and Nino Niederreiter scored 12 seconds into the game for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Dubnyk's third shutout of the season stretched his scoreless streak to 195:05, breaking his mark of 183:16 set last season for the longest in team history. Dubnyk has stopped the last 103 shots he's faced.

Eric Staal and Jason Zucker each scored an empty-net goal for Minnesota, which has won a season-best three straight.

Brian Elliott made 17 saves for Philadelphia, shut out for an NHL-high fifth time this season.

Niederreiter broke Zucker's streak of six straight goals for the Wild, one shy of the NHL record for consecutive goals scored by a player for one team.

Staal won the initial faceoff and had possession of the puck on the left side when he centred to Niederreiter for a quick one-timer past Elliott. It was the fastest goal to start a game in franchise history at home.

Niederreiter, who was playing in his 400th NHL game, missed six games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain but has three goals and three assists in eight games since returning.

The Flyers have not scored in 156:09. Their top line of Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek has combined for 23 goals — 46 per cent of the team's total.

Philadelphia was 0 for 2 on the power play and has converted one time in its last 18 chances.

NOTES: Minnesota forward Charlie Coyle skated with the team for the first time since breaking his right fibula in a game on Oct. 12. Coyle has missed 14 games. . Philadelphia rookie C Nolan Patrick practiced with teammates as he eyes a potential return on Thursday. Patrick, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's entry draft, has missed eight games with a concussion. . Flyers D Mark Alt, a former high schoool and college player in Minnesota, was recalled from the AHL but was a healthy scratch. . Ex-Minnesota North Stars forward Jack Carlson, who has been declared cancer-free after battling the disease, did the traditional "Let's play hockey" before the game on Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Wild: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

