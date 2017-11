England, Brazil close out year with 0-0 draw in friendly

LONDON — An inexperienced England side stifled another of soccer's leading teams on Tuesday, drawing 0-0 with Brazil after a scoreless draw with world champion Germany last week.

In a friendly of few chances in front of 84,595 fans at Wembley Stadium, the closest England and Brazil came to breaking the deadlock came in the final 15 minutes.

A long-range strike from Fernandinho shaved the post and Neymar fed Paulinho, who was denied at the near post by England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

"We were playing the best team in the world at the moment. I thought they were brilliant," Hart said. "They made it really hard for us and we had to adapt on the pitch ... the defensive backline were absolutely phenomenal tonight."

Dominic Solanke could have won it for England on his international debut in the closing minutes, but he failed to control Ashley Young's cross, enabling goalkeeper Ramses Becker to gather the ball.