Former FIFA VP Chung testifies in appeal against 5-year ban
A
A
Share via Email
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Former FIFA
The court says a verdict is expected in several weeks.
Chung hoped to be a FIFA presidential candidate to succeed Sepp Blatter when an ethics committee investigation of him was announced in 2015. He was found guilty of failing to
FIFA's appeal committee eventually imposed a five-tear ban, which started in October 2015.
Chung is a member of the family which owns World Cup sponsor Hyundai. His cousin, Chung Mong-gyu, has since been elected to the FIFA Council.