Habs goalie Price out a while longer with injury, insists ailment is minor

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price said he is staying off the ice for a little while longer as he deals with a lower-body injury.

Price met with reporters Tuesday before Montreal's game against visiting Columbus to provide an update on his recovery.

He said he suffered the injury in a warmup before Montreal's game Nov. 2 at Minnesota. He played in that game and gave up five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss.

Price insisted Tuesday that the injury is minor and that he would "absolutely" be ready to play if the Canadiens were in the playoffs.