Leafs’ Komarov turns other cheek after smooch from Marchand

Leo Komarov was so good at being an agitator and all-around great checker, Brad Marchand gave him a kiss on the cheek for his efforts.

Komarov got that peck during Saturday’s win by the Maple Leafs in Boston, where his line with Nazem Kadri, Patrick Marleau and a blend of other wingers matched up extremely well against Marchand’s big line. In fact, Komarov, who does his job well on just about every night, outdid himself.

Marchand doesn’t react that way every game, and it could be interpreted two ways: a satirical show of respect, or a comment on just how closely Komarov shadowed the Bruins’ star, the standard for agitating and chirping in the NHL.

“I told (Marchand) I have a wife and baby, so I can’t do it right now,” Komarov said with a smile after Monday’s practice.

Komarov was a huge factor — along with the awakening line of Tyler Bozak, James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner — in a sweep of a weekend home-and-home set. The Leafs have won four in a row, three without injured star centre Auston Matthews, and entered a four-game break in the schedule feeling good about what they’ve accomplished over the first 40 days of the season.

They’re 12-7-0 and tied for second overall in the Eastern Conference, with the second-most wins in the conference behind Tampa (14).

They return to action Thursday against the New Jersey Devils, who beat the Leafs earlier this season and are tied with Toronto in points with 24.

Leafs coach Mike Babcock said Matthews will skate on his own on Tuesday, while the rest of the team takes a day off, then “practise with the team on Wednesday, and we’ll see if he’s ready to go then.”

His return will add to the good feelings for a team that has erased memories of a 1-3 trip out west to open the month of November.

Komarov has played a major role in the turnaround.

Babcock had the Kadri-Komarov combo out against Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, one of the best lines in the NHL. The weekend sweep was the product of sound defensive work, and Komarov was arguably the most instrumental player in that regard.

“(Komarov) is a very easy guy to get along with,” said Kadri. “We were forced together kind of, as roommates at first, but you can’t get us apart now. I cherish his friendship. He’s a guy who comes to work hard every day. He’s an agitator. He’s the same way every day, game or practice. That’s what makes you better as a team.”

Kadri said he did not notice the kiss on the ice, but smiled when he saw it on video. Kadri added that he wouldn’t be comfortable if a player kissed him.

“I’d be very confused,” Kadri said. “It’s bizarre in that situation. I’m not sure how I’d react.”