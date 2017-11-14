Lions bring back DE George Johnson and WR Jace Billingsley
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed defensive end George Johnson and receiver Jace Billingsley.
Detroit released defensive end Jacquies Smith and receiver Jared Abbrederis on Tuesday to bring back Johnson and Billingsley.
Johnson had two tackles in four games with the Lions earlier this season, and he played in 16 games for them in 2014. He has started in five of 42 games in his career with the Lions, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.
Billingsley played in two games in Detroit this season.
The Lions (5-4) play at Chicago (3-6) on Sunday.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader
-
Meeting halfway: Halifax developer proposes to grow Willow Tree development
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'