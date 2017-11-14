Lukaku gives Belgium 1-0 win over Japan in friendly
BRUGES, Belgium — Romelu Lukaku turned into Belgium's
A game between two teams bound for next year's World Cup was decided in the 72nd minute, when Nacer Chadli weaved through the Japan
It was Lukaku's 31st goal for Belgium and he became top scorer at age 24.
Lukaku was already instrumental in qualifying Belgium for Russia and also scored a brace last weekend in a 3-3 draw with Mexico.
Belgium fielded a lot of second-string players seeking to make a belated impression on coach Roberto Martinez.
