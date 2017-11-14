NZ's Watling in doubt for 1st test vs. West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Wicketkeeper B.J. Watling is in doubt for New Zealand's first home test against the West Indies because of a hip injury.

Watling was named Wednesday in a 12-man squad for the test at Wellington, beginning on Dec. 1. A further player will be added after the four-day match between New Zealand A and the West Indies, which begins Nov. 25.

Selector Gavin Larsen said "aside from the question mark over B.J. we have a fully-fit squad who have all shown they have what it takes to perform at test level."

Batsman Neil Broom is the only member of the team which played South Africa in New Zealand's most-recent test to have missed selection. Broom will play for the New Zealand A team which will be captained by former test opener Martin Guptill.

___