OHL Roundup: Kole Sherwood's hat trick powers Rangers past Knights 4-2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kole Sherwood had a hat trick as the Kitchener Rangers topped the London Knights 4-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Sherwood put away the power-play winner for Kitchener (12-6-2) at the 7:14 mark of the third period. Adam Liska also scored for the Rangers, while Luke Richardson made 31 saves for the win.

Alex Formenton struck twice for the Knights (7-10-2). Joseph Raaymakers stopped 28 shots for London.